Four people were shot dead at a birthday party in the US state of Alabama on Saturday evening. Two suspects have now been arrested.

Update from April 19, 10:06 p.m.: Police in the US state of Alabama have arrested two teenagers in connection with the fatal shooting at a birthday party. The two suspects, aged 17 and 16, have been charged with murder, local police officer Jeremy Burkett said on Wednesday (April 19).

Four people were killed and scores injured at a teenage girl’s birthday party on Saturday (April 15). Four victims are still in mortal danger, it was said. The US authorities did not provide any information about the possible motive or the background of the two suspected young people.

The birthday child describes events – including her brother among the fatalities

Update from April 18, 5:27 a.m.: All four victims of the bloodbath at the teenage party in Alabama have now been identified, reports CNN. Four children died and at least 32 people were injured. “It’s really sad to see all these children who have been shot and who have died,” Keenan Cooper told the American news channel. He was DJ at the party.

Among the four fatalities is Philstavious Dowdell, 18, the birthday boy’s brother. This was confirmed by coroner Mike Knox. Two girls (17, 18) and a 23-year-old also died.

On Tuesday, birthday boy Alexis Dowdell first spoke to CNN about the evening. The guests were just dancing happily, then suddenly shots were fired. “All I can remember is my brother grabbing me and pushing me to the floor,” says Alexis. People panicked, the shots continued. Then she felt blood on the ground, the 16-year-old continues. She was injured but still made it outside to join her mother and stepfather.

When Alexis was able to get back inside, she found her injured brother on the floor. She ran to him and said: “You are strong, don’t give up,” she describes herself. Her brother died at the scene of the crime. “He always did everything to make me happy,” she says.

Shots at a teenager’s birthday party in the USA: football coach reports premonition of the dead brother

April 17 update at 1:52 p.m: The authorities in the US state of Alabama are still not giving any details about the perpetrator, the background and the course of the shooting at a birthday party. This is increasingly angering residents in the region CNN reported. In response, US President Joe Biden had again called for stricter gun laws. “What has become of our nation if children cannot go to a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids go to school, to the movies, or to the park?” said Biden.

Meanwhile, more and more is known about the victims: the brother of the birthday child is said to be among the dead. Just a few weeks ago, he confidentially asked his football coach: “If anything happens to me, even though I’m in college, then take care of my sisters.” A pastor and police officer told CNN that everyone in the community is involved be known to everyone. According to CNN information, the shooting was the 160th incident this year in which four or more people died.

Shooting at birthday party in Alabama: brother of 16-year-old hostess probably among the dead

April 17 update at 8:21 am: There are four dead after a shooting at a birthday party in the US state of Alabama – there are also 28 injured, some of whom are still in mortal danger, said Jeremy Burkett from the local police at a press conference on Sunday evening (local time).

As US media reports, the older brother of the birthday child is said to be among the victims. He was a much-admired football player and was about to graduate from high school. “He was a very, very humble kid. He never messed with anyone. He always had a smile on his face,” he said Montgomery Advertiser his grandmother. The hostess’ mother was also shot, but survived.

Schuesse_bei_Geburts_77689140.jpg © Elizabeth White/dpa

Furthermore, the authorities did not provide any information on the age of the victims or the background to the act of violence on Sunday evening. It was also unclear whether the investigators identified or even caught one or more shooters.

Shots fired at birthday party in US

Update from April 16, 2023, 6:40 p.m.: A police press conference confirmed that the shots in Montgomery, which killed at least four people, were fired at a birthday party. “It was connected to a birthday party,” police officer Jeremy Burkett said at the press conference. However, he did not provide any information about what led to the incident or whether there were any arrests in connection with it. US media reported that the victims were mostly young people because it was a 16th birthday party.

USA: Gunshots at teenager’s birthday party – at least four dead

First report from April 16, 2023: Montgomery – At least four people have been killed in a gunshot in a small town in the US state of Alabama. Numerous others were injured, according to a statement by the police on Sunday morning (local time), which was available to US media. Authorities gave no information on the victims’ ages or the background to the incident, which took place around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in the town of Dadeville.

Four dead in gunshots in Alabama – apparently at a birthday party

US media had previously reported that the act of violence may have occurred at a birthday party in a dance studio. Also BBC reports that the shots were fired at a teenager’s birthday party. However, it was unclear whether the shooter or shooters were caught. Dadeville is about 70 kilometers northeast of the capital, Montgomery.

A fatal gun attack also occurred in the state of Kentucky, north of Alabama, on Saturday evening. Shots were fired into a crowd in the largest city of Louisville, police said at a press conference on Saturday night. At least two people were fatally hit. At least four people were taken to hospital with injuries, one of whom is in critical condition. Further details were not initially known.

Just a few days earlier, shots were fired in a bank building in Louisville, killing four people. The shooting at a US elementary school at the end of March, in which six people died, also caused horror. (With material from the dpa)