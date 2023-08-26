Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Once again it is said that there has been a gang rape on the holiday island of Mallorca. © Clara Margais/dpa

Shortly before three young men could leave for their home in Manchester, they were arrested at the airport in Mallorca. They are suspected of abusing a young woman.

Palma – The island of Mallorca, which is particularly popular with tourists, does not come to rest, again there is a suspicion of gang rape. Police arrested three UK tourists at the island’s airport. A young woman accuses them of first drugging and then abusing them. It is the third suspected gang rape in a very short time.

Apparently gang rape on Mallorca again: the police arrested three vacationers

As reported by the police, the alleged crime occurred on Friday night (August 25) in a hotel in the seaside resort of Magaluf in the south-west of the island, which is preferred by the British. The young Briton got to know the men through social networks. She then filed a complaint early Friday morning. However, she only knew the nickname that one of the men had used on the Internet.

The police took the woman to the hospital, where a doctor confirmed traces of sexual violence. The officials were able to determine the names of the Britons according to their own statements and arrest the three a few minutes before the departure for Manchester.

Mallorca is rocked by numerous alleged gang rapes

The alleged crime is thus one of a number of other similar alleged crimes. A gang rape is said to have occurred in the same hotel last week. In the course of the investigation, the police have so far arrested seven French and one Swiss. Five men from North Rhine-Westphalia are still in custody, and a German vacationer accuses them of raping them on Playa de Palma. If convicted of rape in Spain, the prison term can exceed 10 years.

