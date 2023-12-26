Taxi driver arrested for hitting a pigeon in Tokyo

A taxi driver from Tokyo hit a flock of pigeons and was arrested. About it reports Ary News.

Atsushi Ozawa, 50, was driving a taxi when he saw a flock of pigeons behind a traffic light ahead and became angry that the birds were standing in the road. When the light turned green, the taxi driver hit the gas hard, crashed into a flock of pigeons at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour and ran over one of them. The sharp sound of the engine attracted the attention of a passerby who was walking by. It was he who contacted the police.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and found a lifeless pigeon. Together with a veterinarian, they performed an autopsy and found that the cause of the fatal outcome for the pigeon was traumatic shock. Police concluded that Ozawa was guilty of “using a machine as a weapon against a common pigeon, which is not a species of animal for hunting.” The Japanese's actions were recognized as “malicious” and he was arrested for violating the wildlife protection law.

However, during interrogation, Ozawa told investigators that “the roads belong to people, so the pigeons had to get out of there.”

