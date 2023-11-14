Latest update:



On Tuesday morning, a confused and aggressive man entered the De Coppele primary school in Oisterwijk in Brabant. according to the municipality on X, formerly Twitter. The man has now been arrested, the police said. The municipality had said that the man may have been armed and may or may not have left an explosive device in the school, but the police have since said that no suspicious objects were found in the school.

The police searched for the man “with extensive efforts”, including with a helicopter and arrest teams. Officers are currently conducting further investigations at the school.

The school was evacuated on Tuesday morning and teachers and children were safely housed at a swimming pool near the school, ANP said. The mayor of Oisterwijk, Hans Janssen, wrote in a statement: “Oisterwijk was startled this morning by a serious incident. […] I went to the reception location this morning to speak to them: the students and teachers were very shocked. This event has a lot of impact, also on the children’s parents. We do everything we can to offer them the best possible support and guidance.”