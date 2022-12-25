The Civil Police of the DF (Federal District) arrested on Saturday night (24.Dec.2022) a suspect of having set up a explosive device on a road which gives access to Brasilia Airport. According to the corporation, the man is a 54-year-old businessman from Pará who participated in the federal capital in events in support of the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The suspect, who did not have his name released, was arrested in an apartment in Sudoeste, central region of DF. He declared that he intended to blow up the artifact. At the scene, the police seized two shotguns, 1 rifle, 2 revolvers, 3 pistols, 5 explosive emulsions, ammunition and camouflage uniforms.

At the twitter, the future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, praised the operation. 🇧🇷I congratulate the Civil Police of the DF for the arrest and apprehensions made this night, with an apparent connection with the explosive device this morning. Photos show the terrible effect of extremism in Brazil. May we all pray tonight for peace“, he wrote.

The PM (Military Police) and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called around 7:30 am on Saturday (24.10) to investigate the possibility of an explosive device in a box found on the road that gives access to Brasília Airport.

The artifact was not blown up by the police. It was collected and sent for expertise by the Civil Police of the Federal District. During the process, one of the access roads to the airport was blocked.

According to Infraricaairport concessionaire, the alert was given by one of its employees, following the procedures adopted when suspicious objects are abandoned both at the airport and in its vicinity.