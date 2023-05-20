Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/20/2023 – 10:00 am

The Civil Police of Mauá, a city in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, announced this Friday, the 19th, that it had arrested the man accused of killing Eduardo Wagner de Oliveira Santos, who worked as a stage light for singer Péricles.

The crime took place on the night of last Sunday, 14, at a gas station in the Matriz neighborhood. The victim suffered a punch from the attacker after a disagreement between the two. He was rescued with polytrauma, but died on Monday, 15, after suffering two cardiac arrests. Edward was 32 years old.

With a temporary arrest warrant, the agents were at the accused’s house last Thursday, the 18th, and located the same clothes he would have worn on the day of the crime, as recorded by the security cameras at the post. Police officers did not find the man at the residence, but located him at another address and made the arrest.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, was taken to the police station and then taken to the Santo André public jail, where he “will remain at the disposal of the Judiciary”, the police said in a statement.

the case

Eduardo Wagner de Oliveira Santos, 32 years old, was a stage light on Pericles’ team. According to the Military Police, he arrived at a gas station on Avenida Capitão João, in the Matriz neighborhood, in Mauá, around 11:30 pm last Sunday. He was driving a Ford Focus and, according to witnesses, appeared to be drunk.

Upon disembarking, Santos knocked over cases of beer that were next to the door of the convenience store. The boy arrested this Friday reacted by punching the victim. He fell, and the assailant walked away. An employee at the station’s convenience store called the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), and Santos was taken to Nardini Hospital. Diagnosed with polytrauma, he died on the morning of Monday, the 15th.

The case was registered at the 1st DP of Mauá, responsible for the investigation.

Singer Péricles expressed himself on social networks after Santos’ death: “Follow in peace, my partner. We will miss you, Edward. His genius, his professionalism and his good heart will be kept in my memory forever. May God welcome you with open arms.”























