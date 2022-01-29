The serious traffic accident on Monday evening at the Sterckwijck business park in Beugen (North Brabant) was the result of an illegal street race. A pregnant woman from that place was injured in the collision. She drove a car that had nothing to do with street racing. The woman had to go to the hospital, with, among other things, a broken thigh bone

The driver of one of the two racing cars, a 20-year-old man from Groesbeek, was also injured. He also had to be hospitalized for allegedly a broken kneecap and a severe concussion. He is suspected of reckless driving and involvement in the traffic accident, police said.

It took the police a little more effort to track down the second car – and with it the second suspect. Thanks to witness statements and own investigation, this was successful on Saturday. This man is also suspected of reckless driving. Like the other suspect, he comes from Groesbeek.