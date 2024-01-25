Because yes. You're a sad person if you puncture your tires. Especially if there are more than 100.

Flat tires are hell. I had it myself last week, two tires on the same side of my shiny red Tesla as flat as a dime. I'll leave it open as to how that happened (did someone say sidewalk and not pay attention? I didn't…), but it's a nasty joke.

Expensive too, because I was immediately allowed to have four new tires fitted. 21 inch, wide set, A-brand, you know the drill. I mean, I could have booked a nice midweek trip to the Turkish Costa. All-inclusive too. But hey, that was my own fault, there was no sad horn active who punctured them.

Police arrest tire-puncturing sad horn

How different was that in the Rotterdam / The Hague region. That's where the police arrested a bastard who punctured the tires of more than 100 cars. writes Nu.nl. He was recognized by witnesses and was apprehended by the strong arm of the law.

The idiot without a permanent place of residence struck at least 37 cars in the Rotterdam district of Groot-IJsselmonde. Afterwards he lived on at least 28 cars in Schiedam. He was also active in The Hague. There, 32 cars were taken care of by this good-for-nothing.

In the Rotterdam district of Oude Noorden, at least 30 reports of punctured tires were also received in the same period. The police are investigating whether this sad horn had anything to do with this.

We are curious to know what punishment he will receive. In a very recent past, another tire puncture was already convicted for the same offense; after being sentenced to 20 months in prison, he ultimately had to serve six months.

In any case, he has a permanent place of residence again for a while. May it rot away for a long time, this sad horn.

Bah.

This article Police arrest sad horn who punctured more than 100 tires first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Police #arrest #sad #hornet #punctured #tires