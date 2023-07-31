Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2023 – 22:00 Share

Civil Police arrested the suspect of shooting and killing military police officer Patrick Bastos Reis, 30, a member of the Rondas Ostensivas Tobias Aguiar (Rota), on Thursday, 27, in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. The information was confirmed by Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) on Twitter.

“Attention. The author of the shot that killed soldier Reis, in Guarujá, has just been captured in the South Zone of São Paulo. Three involved are already arrested, after intelligence work led by @PMESP. Justice will be done. No attack on our police officers will go unpunished”, wrote the governor on the night of this Sunday, 30.

The death of the military soldier triggered a major police operation on the coast in recent days after causing an uproar among police officers. 600 agents from specialized teams of the Civil and Military Police of the coast of São Paulo took part in the action.

In Operation Shield, at least three men have died in police approaches since Thursday, according to the Secretariat of Public Security.

According to police intelligence, the shot that killed Private Reis was fired at a distance of between 50 and 70 meters, from the top of a community in Guarujá. The soldiers were attacked while on patrol in Vila Zilda.

The point of origin of the shooting was identified from the invoice of a cafeteria that was with one of the suspects. Investigators arrested a woman who “performed a logistical function” for the suspects, buying food.