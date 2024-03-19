Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 22:33

Three years after escaping from the Doctor Romeu Gonçalves de Abrantes Maximum Security Penitentiary, in João Pessoa, Eduardo dos Santos was arrested by agents from the Organized Crime Repression Police Station (Draco) of Paraíba this Tuesday, 19. The fugitive was located in a residence in Rio das Ostras, in Rio de Janeiro.

Santos is believed to be the mastermind behind a gang rape against five women in February 2012, a case known as 'Barbárie de Queimadas'. At the time, what was supposed to be a birthday celebration turned into a gang rape session against five guests invited to the party. Two of them died.

In addition to Eduardo, Luciano dos Santos Pereira, Fernando de França Silva Júnior, Jacó Sousa, Luan Barbosa Cassimiro, José Jardel Sousa Araújo and Diego Rêgo Domingues were accused of the crime. They received sentences ranging from 26 to 44 years in prison in a trial that took place in 2014.

The mentor, who was arrested in 2012, was sentenced to 108 years and two months in prison for the crimes of two homicides, five rapes, gang formation, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, illegal possession of weapons and bodily harm. In 2020, he escaped from prison through a side door of the penitentiary and remained at large until then.

André Rabelo, general delegate of the Civil Police, said in a statement released by the corporation that the arrest of the accused was a “matter of honor” for the institution and celebrated the location of the accused during women's month.

“Day after day, step by step, in tireless work, with the important support of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, resulted in this capture that will certainly go down in the history of the Paraíba police chronicle,” said the agent.