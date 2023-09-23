Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 9:30

A 29-year-old woman was arrested for selling intimate photographs of her 8-year-old daughter. The arrest for selling child pornography by the Civil Police of Goiás, through the Child and Adolescent Protection Police Station of the 17th Regional Police Station of Águas Lindas, occurred on Thursday, 21.

Police authorities reported that they became aware of the facts when the woman went to the police to report a threat. According to her, after seeing a loan ad on a social network, she got in touch and was coerced into sending intimate photos of herself and her daughter.

After gaining access to her cell phone, the team discovered that, in fact, it was a negotiation for the sale of intimate photos. For three days, she sent photos of the child in hopes of being rewarded. Upon realizing that it was a scam and that there would be no payment, she stopped sending them, and whoever received the images then exposed the content on social media.

The penalty for this type of crime is two to four years, according to police. In the statement published on the police website, it was not stated whether the person who purchased and displayed the images was identified. Estadão questioned this to the Goiás Public Security Secretariat via email, but has not received a response to date.