Brazil Agency
02/11/2024 – 16:05

The São Paulo police arrested a 38-year-old man who carried out the machine scam and was in possession of 452 bank cards at the Anhembi Sambadrome, in the capital of São Paulo. The man tried to escape when he was approached by the police, on Saturday night (10).

At around 11pm, the police saw two men acting suspiciously among the crowd at the Sambadrome. According to the SSP, as soon as the suspects noticed the agents approaching, they ran towards the crowd, but investigators managed to approach one of them, who tried to get rid of a bag he was carrying. Inside there were 452 bank cards from different institutions, as well as a card machine.

“Among the cards seized, the police located two that had a previous police report, one for theft in June last year, and the other for theft, in September. The rest of the material was seized and sent to forensics to continue the research”, informed the SSP, in a note.

The machine scam occurs when victims give the criminal their bank card to make a purchase, and enter the password into the equipment. The device, with malicious software, remembers the password. The fake merchant then returns a changed card to the victim and keeps the original. This way, the criminal obtains the card and password.

The police also arrested seven people who were committing crimes in the street blocks on Saturday afternoon (10). In one of the cases, police identified a woman who was hiding stolen cell phones in a bag. 22 devices with the suspect were located.

In total, agents managed to recover 55 stolen devices by early Saturday evening. The incidents were recorded at police stations in the regions where the blocks were concentrated.

Application

The federal government, in partnership with the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), presented in December the Celular Seguro application to prevent criminals from accessing financial applications and personal data in the event of robbery or robbery of cell phones.

The application and the Cellular Insurance website allow you to lock your device, phone line and banking applications in just a few clicks.

After downloading the application or access the website, you must log in through your Gov.br account. The user must register their device stating the number, brand and model. More than one device can be registered, but the line must be registered with the user's CPF.

The system allows the registration of one or more trusted people, who can help by creating incidents on the user's behalf. In case of loss or theft, the user or trusted person may register a report through the website or application.