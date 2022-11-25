You don’t usually choose the criminal path because you are the oracle of right decisions, but somehow we think this crook could have benefited from his method for a lot longer if he had been less greedy. A man has been arrested in the US for using a device to change the price of his fuel.

According to the police, the man stole a huge 800 American gallons of gasoline for $ 8, which amounts to more than 3,000 liters for about $ 8. No doubt not in one fill-up. Of course you run into the lamp, because that stands out. If he had given himself a little discount every time, he could probably have kept this up for a very long time.

Yes, yes, we know. We should censure it and not give constructive criticism ‘for next time’. Speaking of editorial integrity: it would help us enormously if we knew exactly what kind of device it was, where you can buy it and at which gas stations the device works. Purely for scientific purposes.

Changing gas station prices is apparently really possible

We had no idea that these kinds of devices really existed. We’ve seen them on AliExpress or eBay, but we doubt they actually work. Exact details of what kind of device it is and how it works exactly, of course, the police do not tell. On YouTube we see unbelievable videos explaining that it is a trick with radio waves.

The Harris County Police Department speaks up Facebook both about a device to ‘manipulate the prices at the pump’ and a remote control ‘to prevent the pump from registering the correct amount of fuel being drawn from the pump’. Which of the two it is is not entirely clear, but the end result is the same. The bail was set at $25,000.

Is that 3,000 liters correct?

In the end, both the comment about 800 gallons and the one about the 1 cent price were removed from the police post, so it’s not clear if those numbers ultimately add up. Even if you fill up several times, you have to drive fast or have a large extra gas tank. It has been established that the man manipulated the petrol prices at the pump with a device.