Kenyan police arrested a man early Monday morning who confessed to having murdered 42 women, after at least eight dismembered bodies were found since Friday in a dump in a slum in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (DCI) reported.

DCI Director Amin Mohamed explained at a press conference that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to having deceived, killed and dumped 42 female bodies at the landfill. “They have all been killed between 2022 and, at the latest, July 11, 2024,” Mohamed added.

The suspect, named as Collins Jomaisi Khalisia, aged 33, confessed that all the women were killed in the same way and that his first victim was his wife, “whom he strangled to death, before dismembering her body and dumping it in the landfill,” according to Khalisia.

Police arrested Khalisia at around 1am local time on Monday (10pm on Sunday) at a bar where he had gone to watch the Euro 2019 final, after tracing him from a mobile money transaction from the phone of one of his victims.

Following his arrest, his residence was searched, where several items were found, including 24 SIM cards, eight mobile phones, a laptop, two pairs of women’s panties, a machete believed to have been used to dismember the victims, and plastic bags similar to those used to dump the bodies at the landfill.

“It is becoming clear that we are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life,” Mohamed said, as investigations continue.

On Sunday, the DCI revealed that the eight women found dead so far were between 18 and 30 years old and explained that they were considering different hypotheses, from a sect associated with criminal activities to serial killers or “corrupt doctors.”

The discovery of mutilated, dismembered bodies dumped in various states of decomposition in a former quarry turned garbage dump in Mukuru, south-east of the Kenyan capital, has shocked the East African country.

Kenyan President William Ruto on Saturday called on police to speed up their investigation into the mysterious deaths. “All those involved in this heinous act of killing Kenyan youth will face the full weight of the law,” Ruto said at an event in Elgeyo-Marakwet County (west), where he demanded that the investigation be “speeded up” to “find the truth.”

This is not the first such incident in Kenya, where human rights organisations such as Amnesty International (AI) reported in January 2022 that 31 bodies had been dumped in the Yala River (in the west of the country) since mid-2021, a figure that the police put at 19. Amnesty International said that all the bodies had “signs of physical torture and drowning” and called for an investigation to clarify the facts.

