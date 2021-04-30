Police arrested the five kidnappers of singer Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs. Reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Law enforcement officials believe that 19-year-old Jaylene White, 18-year-old James Jackson and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley attacked the assistant performer, who was walking the pets of Koji and Gustav. The men are accused of attempted murder and robbery.

It is clarified that the police arrested two more suspects – 40-year-old Harold Whitey and 50-year-old Jennifer McBride. It is assumed that they were complicit in the crime.

On February 24, criminals shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker, 30-year-old Ryan Fisher, four times in the chest. The singer’s assistant was walking the pets when he was attacked by two men and stolen by two bulldogs. They managed to escape from the scene of the crime. On February 27, the performer returned her dogs.

Nowadays, French Bulldogs are a fairly popular and expensive breed. They cost from 1.5 to 3 thousand dollars, the price of a dog with a good pedigree can reach 10 thousand dollars.