A unionist was arrested in Pontal do Paranapanema, in the interior of SP, on suspicion of extorting rural producers

On Saturday (4.Mar.2023), the Civil Police of São Paulo arrested the leader of the FNL (National Front for Country and City Struggles) and former leader of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers), José Rainha after operations carried out at Pontal do Paranapanema, west of São Paulo, on Friday (3.Mar.2023) and Saturday (4.Mar).

Second police note, Rainha and Luciano de Lima, another FNL leader, were arrested because they are suspected of extorting at least 6 owners of rural properties. Police officers also seized weapons allegedly used in agrarian conflicts, two 556-caliber rifles and two 12-gauge and 357-caliber shotguns.

“Preventive arrests aim to interrupt the criminal cycle and promote general prevention and peace in the countryside”, said the police.

The FNL stated, by means of a communiquéthat prisons have “political nature” and are linked to “journey of occupations of the Red Carnival”. would be a “act of retaliation against landless people fighters”. On February 18, movement members began occupying farms in Pontal do Paranapanema.

“This year’s Red Carnival aroused the fury of the agro and its consorts and even the market was nervous. After all, there may be an army of hungry people in the country, but land being divided among the poorest is a crime that agribusiness and capital do not tolerate. The FNL has been bluntly denouncing this contradiction, there are thousands of homeless and landless going to live in occupations promoted by the FNL, whether in the countryside or in the city”said the movement.

The Police deny that the arrests are linked to the act of occupation: “It is important to emphasize that they are not to be confused with the acts resulting from the 2023 Carnival, when a group invaded nine rural properties, but rather aim to investigate the cycle of violence resulting from extortion and firearms, including rifle fire, the that endangered an undetermined number of people.”.