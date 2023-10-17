The London police arrested Greta Thunberg this Tuesday when she was demonstrating with hundreds of people in the British capital against the oil industry. The Swedish activist was participating in the protest rally in front of the Intercontinental Park Lane Hotel, where the Energy Intelligence Forum —the “Oscars of oil,” as its critics call it—, a meeting that brings together senior managers of the sector along with politicians and government officials from producing and purchasing countries.

Two police officers have practically carried Thunberg to a police van, accused of blocking access to the hotel. “Behind these doors the money and oil conference is being held [Oil & Money Conference era el antiguo nombre del evento]where unscrupulous politicians reach agreements and commitments with representatives and promoters of a destructive industry such as fossil fuels,” the activist had proclaimed to the media gathered at the scene shortly before her arrest.

The protest had been mounted by the climate change denunciation organization Fossil Free London. Its director, Robin Wells, has described the meeting as an opportunity for “the big shots to rub shoulders with politicians, including our current representatives [del Reino Unido]”.

The hotel, cordoned off by the Metropolitan Police to preserve access, was attended by representatives of Aramco, Shell, TotalEnergies, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and Repsol, among other companies, as speakers.

Activist organizations, such as the organizer of the protest, accuse the oil industry of maneuvering to delay the transition to renewable energy or the achievement of the Zero Emissions goal (Net Zero, in English). The presentations at the event held in London carry titles such as “The limits of renewable energy”, “Zero Emissions will be maintained as the industry standard”, or “How to confront the climate change movement and ensure safety and good return to shareholders.”

Hundreds of protesters have tried to block the two entrances to Hamilton Place Street, where the hotel is located, and have used flares with pink and yellow smoke to attract the attention of passers-by. Many of them have sat on the sidewalk at the entrance, to try to avoid customer access.

“Thank you, Greta,” many of those present shouted at the activist, who was smiling as she was placed in the van. “The world is drowning in fossil fuels. And our lives and our hopes are being devastated by a lot of lies and promises of green renewal,” Thunberg denounced.

