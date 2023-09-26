Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

A woman from Germany has now been arrested in Mallorca (archive photo). © Clara Margais/dpa

Because she didn’t come to her husband’s aid, a German woman was arrested in Mallorca. The police expressed terrible suspicions.

Palma – Because she is said to have not helped her husband, a German woman was arrested in Mallorca for failing to provide assistance. As the dpa reported on Tuesday, citing the Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) police unit, the woman was arrested on Saturday. Accordingly, the 65-year-old was cleaning while her 73-year-old husband was dying on the Spanish holiday island. The German therefore neither provided first aid nor called the emergency number.

She is said to have cleaned while her husband was dying: Police arrest Germans in Mallorca

When police officers examined the body in an apartment in Can Picafort in the north of the holiday island, they quickly found the case strange, reported Diary of Mallorca. According to the report, the body appeared to have been moved and blood stains were wiped away, it said.

Mallorca: Autopsy results known – police with terrible suspicions

The husband’s body also had wounds on his head. However, the forensic pathologist and later the autopsy confirmed that the German died of internal bleeding as a result of a long-term illness. However, the police believe that the woman did nothing as her husband’s condition gradually worsened.

The Spanish penal code provides for up to 18 months in prison and a fine for failure to provide assistance. In Spain, prison sentences of up to two years are usually suspended. The couple lived on the island.

Just in August, a 60-year-old holidaymaker from Germany died while swimming off Mallorca. Her husband later reports to the police. A man from Germany also died on Mallorca in September. The German apparently suffers a heart attack while swimming and dies on the way to the hospital.