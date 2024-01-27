Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 10:54

At least five people were arrested by the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic), of the Civil Police of São Paulo, when they robbed fabric stores in Pari, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo, on Friday, 26. According to the investigation, the gang specializes in attacks on shopkeepers.

“The arrests took place on Friday during a robbery in progress at a commercial establishment in Pari. The manager was found tied up at the back of the store,” said Deic.

Also according to the investigation, the discovery of the robbery in progress emerged during investigations by police officers from the 5th Patrimônio Police Station (Investigations into Bank Robbery). Information was received about a vehicle used to transport gang members.

“The police obtained information about possible target locations for the gang. The team saw one of the suspects leaving a commercial establishment on Rua Coronel Emídio Piedade. A group accompanied the individual until they approached him. The detainee confirmed the robbery was in progress,” the police department said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the other group had remained at the scene. As soon as he realized the robbery, he broke into the store. He caught four men loading a van with dozens of spools of fabric. The vehicle used cloned license plates. After the arrests, the police were able to rescue the store manager.

The five prisoners were charged with theft, criminal association and tampering with vehicle identification signs.