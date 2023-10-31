Telmário Mota was considered a fugitive and was arrested in Goiás on Monday night

The former senator Telmário Mota was arrested on Monday night (October 3, 2023), in the city of Nerópolis, in Goiás. The arrest was confirmed this Tuesday (October 31) by delegate João Evangelista, who is leading the investigation within the scope of the General Homicide Police Station. . He is the target of Operation Caçada Real, launched by the Civil Police of Roraima.

Telmário is suspected of ordering the murder of his ex-partner Antônia Araújo Sousa, 52, with whom he had a daughter. According to investigators, she was killed on September 29, in Boa Vista (RR), 3 days before she was heard in a case in which she accused Telmário of raping the couple’s daughter.

Antônia was murdered when leaving home, when she was approached by a man who asked her name. “When confirmed, she was hit with a single shot in the head”the police reported.

Prison

At the time of his arrest, Telmário Mota was alone, in a car. According to investigators, he showed no reaction. Since then, the former Pros senator has been in the custody of the Goiás Homicide Police Station.

“During the action, on the former senator’s farm, the Civil Police caught a caretaker in the act who had a shotgun in his room, for illegal possession of a firearm”informed the Civil Police of Roraima.

Money, documents, cell phones, an iPad, shooting targets and four projectiles that were stuck in a tree were also seized at the scene.

“According to statements given to the Civil Police, days before the crime there was shooting training in this tree, by the perpetrator of the crime. The seized projectiles were sent to the ICPDA [Instituto de Criminalística Perito Dimas Almeida]to carry out ballistic comparison”detailed the agency.

When announcing the operation on Monday (October 3rd), delegate João Evangelista informed that Telmário Mota was suspected of being the mastermind of the crime, and that the executor was Leandro Luz da Conceição, who was found and arrested in Caracaraí (RR ).

The nephew of former senator Harrison Nei Correa Mota, known as Ney Mentira, according to investigators, was also arrested for having contributed to the logistics and planning of the crime.

The operation is being carried out under the coordination of the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection in Boa Vista, Caracaraí and Brasília.

With information from Brazil Agency.