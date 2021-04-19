TWO people are in custody after police seized 105 kilogrammes of illegally caught urchins in a raid on a beach hut in Mijas.

As well as the sea urchins, officers also recovered fishing gear and breathing apparatus used by the pair at Sheriff beach.

One of the two people reported turned out to be a repeat offender for carrying out the activity without permits and not respecting quotas that limit the amount caught per day.

Most of the sea urchins seized in Mijas were still alive and were returned to the water.

Known as sea ​​urchins, hedgehogs of the sea, urchins are a highly prized local delicacy particularly popular in restaurants across southern Spain.