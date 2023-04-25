Getting behind the wheel is not allowed anyway, but keep going of getting behind the wheel of a lamb can also get you into trouble. Especially if you have other things with you that you are not allowed to have. Okay, come on: the sheep is innocent. Glasgow police found this little sheep at a stop last weekend.

It is not clear what exactly prompted the stop sign, but when the suspects’ vehicle came to a stop, police dog Billy was allowed to sniff the car. This good officer found more than 11,000 euros worth of prohibited substances in the car. Three people were arrested for possession of banned substances.

And of course they found the woolly animal in the backseat. The lamb was placed with a local farmer and the police are still investigating how exactly the occupants of the car got the sheep. When the animal turns out to be stolen, the crooks are gone hotshot got caught. Sorry, we’re already shaving off.