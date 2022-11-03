Before you confuse this with a sales pitch at the career fair, these guys got busted by the police. So while you can get rich with catalytic converter theft, it’s short-lived. The United States Department of Justice has arrested a group of 21 suspects who allegedly stole catalytic converters on a large scale.

Police in America have seized $545 million worth of cars, goods and real estate. These items were allegedly bought with the money the suspects earned from stealing and selling catalytic converters. According to the Department of Justice, a stolen catalytic converter in America is worth about $1,000.

The catalyst thieves make $1,000 per unit

Catalyst theft is a big problem in America. In the state of California, about 1,600 catalytic converters were removed from under cars last year. In the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma alone, 2,000 units disappeared. The temptation for criminals is understandable: in one minute you have made $1,000. Especially with high cars such as pick-ups, where you don’t even have to use a jack.

At the criminal branch of the tax authorities (and by that we mean the people who track down crooks, not those who levy an outrageous amount of excise duties) the suspects came into the picture after following a money trail. So they are not necessarily caught in the act. Police are calling on everyone to share more information that may apply to the case. That won’t really be relevant to us here.