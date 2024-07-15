Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 15:23

Police arrested two suspects on Saturday, the 13th, for committing a series of robberies at homes in São Paulo in recent months. In the most recent case, which occurred in Perdizes, in the west zone, the pair held a resident and her baby daughter hostage while they searched for valuables in the invaded apartment.

To gain access to the condominium, one of the thieves pretended to be a resident and was let in by the doorman. He then broke into an apartment and authorized his accomplice to enter by pretending to be the owner of the property through the intercom. The pair then forced their way into the other apartment, where they found the mother breastfeeding.

According to the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic), the criminals were already wanted for four home burglaries. They were located in a property in Vila Carrão, a neighborhood in the east of the capital.

At the scene, several pieces of jewelry, watches, a purse, a video game, a television, clothes and other objects were found – the victims will be called to identify the belongings. The police also found the t-shirts worn by the pair in previous crimes, as recorded by security cameras.