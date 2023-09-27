Police in Mexico have arrested a Chucky doll that was demanding money from passersby.

In Mexico, police “arrested” a demonic doll for threatening passersby. About it reports Mexico News Daily.

In the Mexican city of Monclava, Coahuila, a replica of the Chucky doll from the legendary film Child’s Play intimidated passers-by with a large knife and demanded money from them. Behind the doll’s antics was a certain Carlos N., who was arrested along with the doll after complaints from city residents. The man, who was under the influence of drugs, was charged with disturbing public order and endangering citizens.

Officers conducted formal arrest procedures not only for the man, but also for Chucky. The doll was handcuffed, and photographs were taken at the station to register the offense.

After photographs appeared in the press in which the police were holding the arrested Chucky against a wall, officials reprimanded the woman for not taking her work seriously.

Chucky is the main antagonist of the Child’s Play franchise, created by Don Mancini. Chucky became the protagonist of eight films in the slasher genre and one of the iconic fictional villains of horror films. According to the plot, the soul of a maniac, shot by a policeman in a toy store, moves into the body of a doll using voodoo magic. Despite his desire to return to human form, Chucky continues to hunt unsuspecting people in his doll form.

