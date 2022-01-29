The police again arrested seven people on Saturday evening who wanted to enter the Sterrebos next to car manufacturer VDL Nedcar. They were caught by patrolling officers who called in the help of colleagues, a police spokesperson reported to the ANP. “It is not allowed to enter the area. That’s why we intervened.”
