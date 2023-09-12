–What channel are you from?

–Excuse me, we are live.

The exchange of words would not be significant, a simple interruption on the air, if it were not for the fact that the question was preceded by a sexual assault in full view of all viewers. The man had just touched the ass of journalist Isabel Balado from the Mediaset program On everyone’s lips and he had stayed by the side with complete peace of mind. This is when the journalist Nacho Abad is surprised from the set when she reproaches him for letting her work and the man denies having touched her ass, even though it is clearly visible in the images of her. The police immediately arrested this young man and transferred him to the Family and Care for Women Unit of the Madrid Police Headquarters.

–As much as you want to ask me what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my ass?

–I didn’t want to touch your ass.

–Yes, you touched it for me.

After this exchange, the man walks away from the camera, but before leaving he condescendingly strokes the journalist’s hair, who asks him to let him continue working. In the images, the professional is seen uncomfortable and in an obvious state of nervousness after the man’s non-consensual touching.

In a second connection, the journalist explains that the man continues to “hit every girl he meets,” as the reporter defines it. When the cameras focus on him again, the subject once again gets close to the professional. “I’ve heard you before, tell the truth,” he snaps. From the Mediaset studios, those responsible for the program have contacted the police to notify the attack and the agents have gone to the scene in a matter of minutes.

The police will now analyze the images and take statements from both and the detainee could be accused of sexual assault for this unwanted touching this afternoon, in view of everyone and live. The attack occurred near the Tirso de Molina square, where the reporter was reporting on a robbery in an establishment that occurred on Sunday.

