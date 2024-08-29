The man was arrested after setting fire to a wooded area near the SP-75 highway, in the São Miguel neighborhood, in Salto (SP)

A 32-year-old man was arrested after setting fire to a wooded area near the Engenheiro Ermênio de Oliveira Penteado highway (SP-75), in the São Miguel neighborhood, in Salto (SP), on the afternoon of Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2024). This was the 7th arrest in the State of São Paulo in a week due to arson in different regions of the interior of São Paulo.

According to information from the SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Department), the suspect was arrested after municipal civil guards were called to respond to a forest fire. Several fires were seen on the side of the road.

The man, who was near the fires, was approached by the guards and confessed to the crime. A lighter was seized from him. Tests were requested from the Criminalistics Institute and the case was registered as arson at the Itu Police Station, where the suspect remained at the disposal of the Justice Department.

PREVIOUS ARRESTS

On Monday (26th August), 3 men were prisoners in Batatais, São José do Rio Preto and Jales for causing fires in vegetation in the cities.

There were 2 other arrests in Batatais, on Sunday (25.Aug) and, in São José do Rio Preto, on Saturday (24.Aug), after a 76-year-old man was detained after setting fire to garbage in a wooded area in Jardim Maracanã.

The other arrest was in Guaraci, on Wednesday (21 August), after a 26-year-old suspect set fire to several points in a sugarcane field.

In addition to these arrests, the Environmental Military Police applied more than R$15,000 in fines to 2 men, in Porto Ferreira, for lighting fires to clear vegetation.

FIRES IN SP

The wave of fires in the interior of São Paulo began last Thursday (22 August). The flames burned the area of ​​around 25 cities.

According to the latest bulletin released, there are no more active fires in the State of São Paulo since Monday (August 26), but 48 cities remain on high alert for fires. The data is from CGE (Civil Defense Emergency Management Center).

