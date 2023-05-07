How did you feel about the content of this article?

52 people were arrested during the coronation ceremony of Charles III and Camilla | Photo: EFE/Neil Hall

London’s Metropolitan Police reported that 52 people were arrested on Saturday, the day of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, for disturbing public order.

Reasons for the arrests include “assault, breaches of public order, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause public nuisance,” the police said in a statement, adding that all those arrested remain in custody.

Security forces detained the head of the anti-monarchy organization Republic, Graham Smith, two hours before the start of the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey this morning.

The activist was with five other members of the group next to a van in which they were carrying signs for a demonstration.

“We fully understand the public’s concern over this morning’s arrests,” said Commander Karen Findlay, in charge of the security operation surrounding the coronation, which involved 11,500 officers on Saturday.

Findlay stressed that “protesting is legal” in the UK, but added that the police have “a duty to intervene when a protest turns into a crime and could cause serious disruption”.

“It depends on the context. The coronation is an event that occurs once in a generation, and this is a fundamental issue in our assessment”, he said, mentioning that a demonstration with “numerous participants” took place today “without police intervention”.

Among the arrests registered by the Metropolitan Police, 14 occurred on The Mall, which gives access to Buckingham Palace, where the royal procession passed before and after the religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey.