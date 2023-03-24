Operation Sentinela fulfilled search and seizure warrants in 10 municipalities; State reaches 11th day of violence

An operation in Rio Grande do Norte arrested 15 suspects of leading or participating in the criminal organization responsible for the violent attacks that have taken over the state since last week. This Friday (24.Mar.2023), Rio Grande do Norte reached the 11th day of violence, with fires and shots at vehicles and public buildings.

The arrests were carried out as part of the Sentinela operation, launched by the Rio Grande do Norte Public Ministry, with the support of the National Force, the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the State Department of Penitentiary Administration.

Eight arrest warrants and 26 search and seizure warrants were carried out in 10 municipalities. Another 5 people have not been found and are considered outlaws.

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, most of the prisoners already had convictions for organized crime, drug trafficking, robbery and homicide. Some were serving sentences in the semi-open regime, using electronic anklets, and violated monitoring during the attacks.

The police seized weapons, drugs, cell phones, money and documents. The inmates were taken to state penitentiaries.

new attacks

At least 2 new attacks were carried out on Thursday (23.Mar) in the cities of Lagoa Nova and Natal. In the 1st, in the interior of the State, a school bus and a tractor were set on fire. The criminals fled. In the Potiguar capital, people set fire to a pumping station belonging to the Water and Sewage Company.

The attacks began on March 14th and already amount to more than 200 episodes of violence in dozens of cities. National Force agents were sent to reinforce public security in the state. Reinforcement should exceed more than 800 men.

The federal government announced more than R$ 100 million in investment in 2023 to expand the capacity of penitentiaries, double the number of vehicles and buy cameras and weapons for police use, in addition to x-ray equipment for the State.

With information from Agência Brasil