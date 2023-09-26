Home page World

The six-year-old was found at this point in Pragsdorf with serious stab wounds. © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

The death of a six-year-old appears to have been solved. The police arrested a 14-year-old in Pragsdorf. He is said to have stabbed the victim. The court has the young person taken into custody.

Pragsdorf – The suspect in the case of the killed six-year-old from Pragsdorf near Neubrandenburg has been taken into custody. The Neubrandenburg district court had the 14-year-old taken into custody, said a court spokeswoman for the German Press Agency. On the advice of his lawyer, he did not provide any information when he was brought before the judge. But there is an urgent suspicion.

The youth was the last person to see the victim alive on September 14th and was also entangled in contradictions during questioning, the police announced.

A police officer secures the cordoned-off site at Lake Pragsdorf. © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

In addition, the examination of the knife found near the crime scene revealed that it was the instrument of the crime. According to the police, blood and fiber traces from the victim as well as DNA traces were found on the blade and handle of the knife, which can be attributed “with a very high degree of probability to the 14-year-old.” The motive is still unclear.

The six-year-old victim did not come home from playing in Pragsdorf at the agreed time on September 14th. His parents reported him missing. In the evening the child was found in the hedge at the football field with serious stab wounds. Attempts to revive it were unsuccessful.

The suspect was noticed by the police shortly after the violent act. However, a search of the family’s apartment for the murder weapon did not substantiate the suspicion at the time.

Mayor relieved

Mayor Ralf Opitz expressed relief. “This is initially a relief for all residents, but questions remain,” said Opitz in Pragsdorf. What goes on in a person’s mind that he would kill a six-year-old? asked the mayor. dpa