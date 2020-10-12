D.he drone has proven itself in the test as a means, said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) on Monday in Neuss. “Drones make police work easier in many areas,” he says. In addition, they expanded the options for officials – for example when it comes to prosecuting perpetrators or recording accidents.

The police should now get 106 drones from 2021. According to the Interior Ministry, almost one million euros will be invested in the technical equipment. In order to be able to control the drones, around 270 police officers are to be trained to become so-called remote pilots.

Air tracking possible

Drones are small flying objects that can be controlled from the ground using a remote control. Equipped with cameras, it can, for example, send the police up in the air to keep track of suspects who are fleeing.

In the case of traffic accidents, for example, they are expected to save a lot of time because documentation can be carried out much faster. Experience has shown that the use of drones can reduce a motorway closure from around four hours to one hour, according to the police.