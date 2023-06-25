Practice would be common in SP, according to a former member of the force; on thursday, 700 PMs gathered in a temple in the capital of são paulo

Last Thursday (June 22, 2023), around 700 military police officers from São Paulo gathered at the Universal Church temple in the west zone of the city of São Paulo. According to the churchwas given tospiritual and value assistance” to the officers at the event.

According to Leandro Prior, a former PM who was part of the corporation from 2015 to 2021, he was “summoned” for this kind of encounter since leaving the soldier academy. “It is something embarrassing, because it contemplates people of one religion and the others have to remain silent.”, he said in an interview with the news portal UOL.

Prior resigned after reporting alleged persecution for being homosexual. He claims that he felt uncomfortable in the meetings for being a candomblé follower.

Currently, the former PM is the State Public Security Sector Coordinator for the PT in SP. He is also an adviser to State Rep. baby teacher (PT).

According to him, attendance was mandatory and the meetings had a religious and political tone.

“Often these meetings were held even on days off. It was not voluntary at all, since there was an attendance list”, said Prior. At the meetings, religious talks were given by Universal “authorities”, according to the former PM.

“That is, it was a meeting specifically aimed at Universal. It is a work that they have been developing for a long time, of a religious, political and electoral nature.“, it says.

To the UOLthe PM states that the Universal space was used because it was necessary to give “instructions to larger groups of police” is that “there is no agreement between the institution and the church or any other religious entity”.

The Universal Church has maintained for 5 years a sector called “Universal in the Police Forces”, or UFP. According to the sector’s profile on Facebook, the mission is “proclaim the preaching and defense of the teachings of the Holy Bible in the Public Security Forces, Armed Forces and government bodies”.

At the meeting last Thursday (June 22), according to Universal, spiritual assistance was provided to PMs. “The provision of spiritual assistance took place through the moment of reflection taught by Pastor Roni Negreiros, who addressed current issues such as emotional health based on the Word of God.”

In the sector’s profile on Facebook, it is possible to verify that Universal was also in other meetings of the Military Police in the states of São Paulo, Maranhão on June 16, Piauí on June 15 and Pará on June 15. The church was also present at Army and Navy events in different states.