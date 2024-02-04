Home page World

Police and rescue workers are looking for a two-year-old boy. © Medienkontor Fulda/dpa

A little boy escaped from his father during a walk in the forest in Hesse, according to the police. The search has been ongoing since late afternoon. So far without result.

Oberellenbach – Police and rescue workers in Hesse have been searching for a missing little boy with a large contingent since Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the two-year-old escaped from his father during a walk in the forest in Oberellenbach. “The man looked around for a moment and when he looked back at his son, he had disappeared,” said a police spokesman in Fulda.

The two-year-old has been wanted since shortly before 5 p.m. The police are using drones, thermal imaging cameras and night cameras. Search dogs are also being used to find the child. A helicopter called off the search because a bad weather front was approaching.

In total, more than 100 people are looking. The German Life Saving Society is also taking part. “We’ll keep looking until we get him,” said the police spokesman.

There are also streams in the forest area, although they are smaller watercourses, he said. Oberellenbach is a small district of the eastern Hesse municipality of Alheim with a few hundred inhabitants.

The boy was wearing rubber boots and a neon-colored jacket. Information about the child's whereabouts should be reported to the police via an emergency call, it said. dpa