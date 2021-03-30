NYPD is looking for the author of a brutal attack on an Asian woman 65 years old this Monday, in broad daylight and on the street, that was captured by surveillance cameras of a building. The images show an inexplicable and shocking violence: the man runs into the victim head-on, on the same sidewalk, knocks her down with a kick in the torso and continues to hit her while, according to the agents, he makes outbursts against the Asians. The case raises the alarm about the boom in hate crimes that this community is experiencing.

In the video, which the police have released to try to identify the aggressor with the help of citizen collaboration, it can also be observed how the employees of the luxury apartment building in front of which the events occur avoid intervening in the aid of the woman and even they close the door. Sources from the company that manages the block reported on Tuesday that they have been suspended while their actions are being investigated.

The events took place on Monday at 11:40 in the morning, when the woman was going to mass, at 360 43rd Street, in the western part of Manhattan. She is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the authorities, as a result of the three kicks she received in the trunk and the head when she was already on the ground.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday called the attack “absolutely disgusting and outrageous” and “absolutely unacceptable” the fact that no one intervened or came to the aid of the victim. “No matter who you are or what you’re doing, you have to help another New Yorker,” added De Blasio.

The shooting two weeks ago in Atlanta, in which Robert Aaron Long, 21, killed eight people (seven of them women and six of Asian descent), brought into focus the racist attacks against the Asian community, which has been on the rise in the last year, during the pandemic.

Since the start of the health emergency in March 2020 and through the end of the year, the Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate organization has recorded nearly 2,800 complaints of “hate anti-Asian ”nationwide, of which 240 included a physical attack.

The Manhattan attack comes a day after an unknown man beat up a man on a busy J train in Brooklyn. Agents specializing in racist crimes are investigating the attack, which was recorded by another passenger in a TikTok video with millions of views.