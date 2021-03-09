I.The police found two bodies in a residential building in Weilerbach near Kaiserslautern (Rhineland-Palatinate). The dead, a 60-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were discovered in a homestead in the morning, the West Palatinate police headquarters announced on Tuesday. “We assume a homicide,” said a spokesman. He “neither wanted to confirm nor deny” that the two were shot.

The woman and the man were not married, but were probably a couple. The police were looking for a 38-year-old suspect with an increased contingent and by helicopter. The police confirmed to the FAZ that this was the woman’s son. “We do not rule out that he is armed,” said a spokesman.

The police said on Twitter: “If you are currently in Weilerbach, please stay in a building.” In Rodenbach, too, people are not supposed to leave their homes, as the search was extended to the neighboring town in the early evening.

About 5000 people live in Weilerbach. According to their own statements, the police had no concrete information about the suspect’s possible whereabouts in the afternoon. “Surveys are in progress,” it said. The investigators are also on site with civilian forces. Several streets, including one in a neighboring town, were closed.