Metamorphosis of Westland is about to begin: Flora Campus master plan adopted

Westland will undergo an enormous metamorphosis in the coming years. The currently undeveloped site opposite the Royal FloraHolland flower auction in Naaldwijk will receive homes, a school building, a sports hall, industrial buildings, parking garages, greenery, water and also high-quality public transport. Exactly what the latter will look like is still uncertain. Whether or not a route for a light rail is now excluded from the Flora Campus Westland master plan.

Westland