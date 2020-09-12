With a stolen BMW, two automotive thieves crashed right into a pace entice – and so they snicker! With the images, nevertheless, the police are on the lookout for the duo.

The police are on the lookout for two automotive thieves utilizing images from a pace entice.

Significantly daring: the images present two males who’re clearly having numerous enjoyable.

The one query is how for much longer.

Bergisch Gladbach / Cologne – The Cologne police are looking out Pictures of a pace entice after two automotive thieves. The theft already occurred in July. Now the investigators have determined to ask the inhabitants for assist: On July seventh between 1.30 and 4 a.m. in Lilienweg in Bergisch Gladbach-Refrath a BMW with the mark GL-XP 40 Stolen.

The 2 perpetrators drove to Cologne-Kalk by automotive. There they rested round 4:20 a.m. on Dillenburger Strasse in direction of Rolshover Strasse and again once more in direction of Ostheimer Strasse. In doing in order that they have been flashed twice (!) “Recorded by the speedometer”, because the police wrote within the message.

BMW automotive thieves crash a roundabout and run away

Instantly after the second drive by way of, the brazen automotive thieves constructed an accident with the BMW within the roundabout and ran away.

The Rhein Berg police are actually on the lookout for clues in regards to the two perpetrators following a judicial order as a part of a public manhunt with the recordings. (ml)

