The Panamanian-flagged ship ‘Mawashi Express’ loaded with 16,000 cows and intercepted in an anti-drug operation by the National Police in Algeciras, where it was searched for 5 tons of cocaine.

Investigators from the Central Narcotics Brigade of the National Police have been searching for five tons of cocaine on the Panamanian-flagged liner for 48 hours Mawashi Express, which left Cartagena (Colombia) on June 10 with 16,000 cows on board bound for Port Said (Egypt). The agents, with the collaboration of the Colombian Navy and the GEO, and in the framework of an anti-drug investigation against the so-called gulf Clan, They intercepted the ship last Tuesday in the Alboran Sea off Almería. From there she was redirected to the port of San Roque (Cádiz), where she has been moored ever since, without the agents having yet found a single gram of the drug.

The ship, a mass 195 meters long and 34 meters wide, and with a crew of 77 —among whom are mainly Egyptians and Syrians, and two Colombians—, is the largest to date registered by the National Police in a anti-drug operation, with the innumerable complications that this entails. “Time is limited, the crew is detained, but they have to continue feeding the cattle, and the situation of the animals on the ship is not good,” say sources of the investigation. From their arrest, the agents have 72 hours to carry out the search, extendable if the judge authorizes it, but with the limitation of maintaining the 16,000 cows that are still on board. The operation is being directed from the Central Court of Instruction Number 6 of the National Court together with the Anti-drug Prosecutor’s Office.

The ‘Mawashi Express’ docked in San Roque.

If the cocaine were finally found —although the investigators point out that “it is almost like looking for a needle in a haystack against the clock”—, the suspicion of the Colombian authorities would be reconfirmed, who consider that it is a method of loading and unloading narcotics on the rise, in which ships loaded with cattle are later reloaded with drugs at some point on the high seas, thus complicating their location and making it difficult for the police to control them. The 77 detained crew members will be released if the drugs do not appear.

This police operation far exceeds the one carried out last January in the Canary Islands, in which the agents intercepted a ship, the Orion V, with 1,700 cows on board in which they found 4.5 tons of cocaine hidden in the containers of cattle feed. Investigators suspect that it is the same Colombian organization that has specialized in transporting the drug with this system. On that occasion, in addition, a part of the animals belonged to a company owned by the son-in-law of the current president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, according to police sources.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe