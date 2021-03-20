Agents of the National Police are looking for five men for the alleged abduction of a minor under the age of fifteen, last Friday night, in Molina de Segura. The kidnapping took place around 10 pm, when several witnesses say they saw how five men, apparently Spanish, stopped their car between Granada avenues and La Noria, near the Vega Plaza shopping center. Four of the occupants got out of the vehicle and approached a 15-year-old minor, who was on the street. The suspects “beat him and forced him into the trunk of a car, a gray Mercedes,” said a neighbor.

The alleged kidnappers got into the car and fled along the N-344 road, in the direction of the municipality of Alguazas. Although no complaint has been filed until this Saturday, investigators from the Judicial Police are collecting testimonies from neighbors and reviewing images from the security cameras in the area. The most immediate objective is to identify the vehicle in which the kidnapping took place and to find out the circumstances surrounding that illegal detention, according to sources close to the case.

Various cases of kidnapping



In recent months, there have been several kidnappings and kidnapping attempts in the Region. The last one was denounced by a young woman on Sunday, February 21, in El Palmar. According to the victim told LA VERDAD, she left work around 10 p.m., and the occupants of a van began to follow her. One of them addressed the young woman, telling her to go with them, “that nothing was going to happen to me.” The girl kept walking, and at one point, she noticed that the passenger had got out of the vehicle and was after her. “When I saw him I started to run, crying and very nervous,” she explained. The quick action of a relative, who came to meet him alerted by the young woman’s partner, made his persecutor give up the persecution and leave.

Likewise, the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard is conducting an investigation to try to identify and arrest the perpetrators of a kidnapping that took place on Tuesday, December 29, in the Murcian district of Monteagudo. The kidnapping took place when an Audi vehicle was at the height of the Garden of the Cross, and was overtaken by an SUV, which crossed its path, forcing the driver to stop.

At the same time, a van collided with the rear of the Audi, which was boxed in. Several men armed with sticks and bars forced the tourist driver to get out and began to beat him. He was then forced into one of the vehicles and they fled.