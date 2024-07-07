Police are looking for a young man who set fire to three people on Saturday using a flammable liquid near the suburban train station in the Vallecas neighbourhood of Entrevías, three kilometres south-east of Atocha. Sources from the Municipal Police, who were the first to intervene, indicate that the incident occurred at around 9.30pm at number 32 on Calle Carlos Aurioles, a narrow residential street. At that time, residents usually buy beer in some grocery stores in the area and drink it outdoors on some benches, adds a police spokesman.

The three injured were with a fourth individual who was unharmed. They are residents of the neighbourhood aged between 45 and 50, according to police sources. After carrying out a search of the area, municipal officers have referred the case to the National Police.

Initially, the victims said that none of them knew the perpetrator, but a spokesman for the National Police said that initial investigations indicate that the attack was related to previous disagreements.

The three injured have been treated for burns. The most serious has second-degree burns on just over 20% of his body (armpit, back and left forearm) and has been transferred to La Paz. The other two have suffered minor injuries, one with second-degree burns on 4% of his body (right arm) and the other in the eye. They have been hospitalized at Gregorio Marañón.

A spokesman for the Municipal Police says that this street attack with flammable liquid is extraordinary. It is more common to see this method of aggression in the context of gender or domestic violence. At the beginning of June, A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Madrid municipality of Cubas de la Sagra after trying to set his father on fire with the help of gasoline.

