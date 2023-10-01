Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

Thieves often try not to attract attention so that they can strike undisturbed. A suspected perpetrator in Kaufland branches thought things differently. The police give details.

Homburg – A conspicuously dressed suspected thief is up to mischief in Saarland. The police in Homburg are looking for a woman who has already been involved in various crimes several times Kauflandbranches in the area are said to have struck. The loot: wallets of unsuspecting customers.

Police are looking for a “stylish” Kaufland thief – she has already struck in several branches

According to the findings of the investigating police officers, on June 26, 2023, the “previously unknown suspect stole a wallet from the shopping bag of the victim who was shopping in Kaufland.” The police continued: “The unknown suspect then withdrew 145 euros from an ATM. The unknown suspect has already stolen wallets from the Kaufland in Oppenheim and in Frankenthal.”

The police in Homburg are looking for this woman. She is suspected of having committed thefts in several Kaufland branches. © Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA/Oliver Berg/dpa/Police

The woman always appeared fashionably dressed, as the police mugshot proves. What can be seen in the police photo is a woman who is probably still quite young, wearing a gray cap and large sunglasses in the style of noble designers. She also wears ripped jeans, a white T-shirt with a floral print and white sneakers.

Public manhunt is intended to arrest the suspected perpetrator

Despite this striking appearance, the suspected serial perpetrator has not yet been arrested. The investigation has not yet led to any arrests, so the police have now decided to launch a public search. This has now been approved by the court, including the use of the mugshot.

The police stated that potential witnesses with relevant information can contact the Homburg police station on 06841/1060.

Meanwhile, the Munich police recently caught a thief. Her fate was that she didn’t exactly act reserved after her crime. (kh)