The National Police search in Córdoba for a 15 -year -old missing since Thursday of last week during a departure from the Minors protection center Juan de Mairena, dependent on the Junta de Andalucía, who did not return.

This has been confirmed by sources from the Junta de Andalucía and the Police, to whom the center denounced its disappearance. They have deployed a search device of the boy who, as the Córdoba newspaperit has one 54% disability and a behavior disorderas the mother of the child has announced, whose protection has the Board.

Juan de Mairena is a minors protection center for those who are in a situation of helplessness and are under the tutelage of the Board. The young people are admitted in an open regime and it was in one of the exits when the young man did not return, at which time the center himself and the mother denounced. The Minors Prosecutor’s Office has appeared in the center to collect information about the child.

According to the mother’s story, the young man was in the center after the Civil Guard found him on the road and denounced his situation of helplessness. That led to its entry into the protection center, where, according to the mother, It has escaped four times.