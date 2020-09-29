After a homicide in Celle, Lower Saxony, the police asked residents to stay in their apartments on Monday evening.

In Celle (Lower Saxony) there is a major police operation on Monday evening.

Residents of the General Hospital in Celle should stay at home.

In an act of violence, there should have been at least one death.

Update from September 28th, 11:13 pm: Much is still unclear. “One is known at the moment fatally injured person in the Harburger Berg area, as well as one Act of violence in Neuenhäusen. There is a notice of perpetrators for this. To what extent the acts are related is unknown, ”tweeted the Celle police (Lower Saxony). The investigators are looking for an 18-year-old on a bicycle (see first report). The population is requested to stay in their houses and apartments due to the danger.

Police are looking for a homicide after 18-year-olds – residents should stay at home

First report from September 28, 2020

Celle – There is at least one Kill as well as a attempted homicidesaid a police spokesman on Monday evening. “It is currently known to be a Violence came is. The exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear. ”The spokesman was initially unable to provide further details. Now the officers are looking for one or more perpetrators. An 18-year-old on a bicycle is in the focus of the investigators. The population is called upon to stay at home.

Violent act in Celle: Police urgently warn residents

The call was addressed to residents of the General Hospital on Harburger Berg, the shared Police on Twitter in the evening With. Investigators were looking for an 18-year-old on one bicycle. Passers-by should be aware of him Not approaching, was warned (dpa / ml).