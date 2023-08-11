All motorcyclists of the Dutch police will receive new motorcycle suits in 2025. Tender documents show that two suppliers are being sought. For 22 million euros, they can dress up all motorcycle police officers over the next ten years.

These are so-called ‘all-weather’ suits that are suitable for autumn and winter, plus a so-called blow-through suit with separate rain suit for the warmer seasons. That reports motor website Nieuwsmotor.nl. The new motorcycle suit must soon have a lifespan of at least five years, assuming that the motorcycle clothing is worn five working days a week.

With the new outfits for the male (96 percent) and female (4 percent) police motorcyclists, the color scheme will also change: the completely fluorescent yellow motorcycle jackets will disappear to make way for police blue with the well-known yellow stripes. For example, the clothing will be better adapted to the house style of the police.

2700 new suits

This does mean that all 2,700 motorcyclists will receive new clothing at once, so that there is no long period in which both color schemes coexist. The first order in 2025 will therefore immediately involve five hundred motorcycle jackets and trousers. After that, the remaining 2,200 jackets and trousers must be delivered within eight months.

The new ‘blow through’ motorcycle suit of the police. © Police/nieuwsmotor.nl



From white to yellow to blue

Incidentally, stopping with the recognizable yellow motorcycle jacket is a reverse movement to that of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee; he recently switched from white coats to fluorescent yellow. The motorcycle police also used to have white motorcycle jackets, but they eventually switched to yellow because this would be safer. Recent research would have shown that it does not matter that much, which means that the possibility has now arisen to get the motorcyclists in the house colors: blue with a yellow stripe.

Bells and whistles

The package of requirements in the European tender shows that the police set high standards for the new material, both in terms of safety and protection against the elements. The clothing must be specially developed for the police, because the motorcycle cops carry quite a lot of stuff with them. Think of a belt with pistol, baton, pepper spray and electric shock weapon, but also a bulletproof vest, walkie-talkie, handcuffs and of course a whistle. That is why the list of requirements is many pages long, in which every stitching and every part is described in detail, including every possible circumstance in which it can end up.

The house style stripes of the new police suits. © Nieuwsmotor/Police



Prestige

For all brands that supply motorcycle clothing, that of the police is definitely a prestige project. The motorcycle cops almost always drive through, regardless of the weather, so the clothing they use gives the manufacturer a good reputation. It looks like more money is now available, which means that products from top brands can be used.

An all-weather suit may cost a maximum of 1,900 euros, the blow-through suit is much cheaper with an upper limit of 960 euros. According to the tender document, the motorcyclist must be kept sufficiently warm at a temperature of at least -10°C when the motorcyclist wears the insulating liner in combination with the all-weather motorcycle jacket, the polo shirt and thermal underwear.

Long run-up

For a number of motorcycle police officers, the new motorcycle clothing cannot come soon enough. There are now complaints in various places about the material they are currently driving with. Although it is not always easy to determine whether this is actually due to the material, or to things such as incorrect use or driving too long with old motorcycle clothing.

The search for new motorcycle suits has therefore been going on for several years: in 2018, the police also issued a tender, then for both motorcycle suits, but from one supplier. That procedure failed because no provider could meet all the requirements, after which the purchasing organization concluded the tender. After a so-called ‘market consultation’, it has now been decided to purchase the all-weather motorcycle suit and the blow-through clothing separately.

