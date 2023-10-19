But for which offenses does the police issue traffic fines?

Traffic fines. We all hate them from the bottom of our hearts, but we are increasingly being caught by the police together. De Volkskrant has investigated and came to that conclusion.

More traffic fines have been issued in recent months than in the same period in the past five years. And this brings the number of vouchers back to pre-corona levels. But how many are there and what are they written for?

Police are issuing more and more traffic fines

Well, they come. These are mainly fines for drivers who keep their phone in their hand and moped riders who do not wear a helmet. And it is not surprising that more traffic fines in the latter category are being issued by the police, as the helmet requirement is new.

In January to August, a total of 5.8 million traffic fines were issued by the police. That is an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The increase is therefore mainly in the ‘other fines’ category. This does not mean speed, red lights or drinking while behind the wheel, but for example no lights on your bicycle or driving without a seat belt.

It remains to be seen in the coming months whether we will achieve a record when it comes to the number of traffic fines. But that will probably turn out well, helmets are still mandatory for moped riders, cyclists without lights too and we won’t leave that phone behind either.

Do your best. The treasury is grateful to you!

This article Police are issuing more and more traffic fines first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Police #issuing #traffic #fines