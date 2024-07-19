The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the violent death of a woman in Motril (Granada), according to police sources, who cannot confirm at this time whether it is a case of gender-based violence.

The lifeless body of the woman, a 51-year-old Spanish national, was found at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday inside a caravan parked in a farmhouse in the Granada town. The body has already been removed from the scene, awaiting the autopsy, which will presumably be carried out today. At the moment, no arrests have been made and all hypotheses are open, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the Civil Guard is investigating the causes of the death of another woman, whose lifeless body was found yesterday Thursday inside a motorhome parked in the Camí l’Atall, a beach area in the municipality of Alcossebre (Castellón). The victim, of French origin, showed signs of violence, apparently caused by a knife, according to the security force.