A man was found dead on Monday with a gunshot wound to the back in a villa in Estepona (Málaga, 74,493 inhabitants) where, according to the first hypothesis, a party had been held. The National Police have opened an investigation to identify the victim and try to clarify what happened. Police sources have explained that no arrests have yet been made in relation to the events. So far this year, the Costa del Sol has been the scene of at least fifteen incidents related to firearms.

The 112 Andalusia emergency service received a call early in the morning from a person reporting that shots had been fired in a villa located on Calle Hortensia, in the El Paraíso residential area, a luxury residential area located east of the city of Estepona, very close to San Pedro Alcántara. The person also claimed that there was at least one person injured. Police officers from the Local Police, the National Police and paramedics from 061 then went to the house. When they arrived at the scene, after nine in the morning, they found the body of a man who “had a gunshot wound to the back”, according to the National Police. Health sources explain that two other people were also treated there, although they did not need to be taken to hospital.

The police have taken charge of the investigation in order to first identify the deceased man and then to find out the circumstances in which the events occurred. Initial data suggest that the house “could have been the scene of a party,” added police sources, who assure that, so far, no arrests have been made.

Police sources explain that this summer several patrols have had to go to the same house after complaints from neighbours about the existence of illegal parties on repeated occasions as well as noise and drug use by those attending. “It is a house that is occupied and where parties are held afters [celebraciones de madrugada]“, explains an agent.

This case brings the total number of incidents involving firearms to more than fifteen along the Costa del Sol, especially in the area covered by the towns of Fuengirola, Mijas, Estepona and Marbella. Several of them occurred in different parts of the latter city, which forced the Ministry of the Interior to promote the so-called Marbella Plan, which includes more police presence on the streets, random checks and the arrival of reinforcement officers from other provinces.

In April 2021, a man died at a party in Marbella, which was held without permission during the restrictions due to the pandemic. A young man then fired three shots at the ceiling to attract the attention of the thirty people who were in the house and one of the bullets bounced off, hitting the neck of the DJ who had been hired to play music at the party. Only one person, a woman who was in charge of cleaning, helped him; the rest of the guests ran out of the house.