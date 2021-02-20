The National Police are investigating the causes of death of a 40-year-old man whose body was found on Thursday morning in an abandoned pig feedlot on the Vereda de La Palma road, near the Felipe VI sports complex and the institute of Prince of Asturias High School. Police sources confirmed to THE TRUTH that the body did not show signs of violence or any trace of blood. He was transferred to the Murcia Institute of Legal Medicine, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the causes and time of death.

A call alerted the agents that the body was in an area of ​​warehouses and feedlots in a dilapidated state where the bottle is routinely practiced. The body is unidentified and the Police do not have any reports of disappearance that fit the physical description and age of the deceased.

In the place where the body was found, as well as in two other similar neighboring buildings, hundreds of empty beer bottles and cans are accumulated. Neighbors assure that they have denounced on numerous occasions the use of those habitats on the outskirts of the city for the practice of drinking bottles and for dealing with narcotic substances. One of the residents, who preferred not to reveal his identity, showed the TRUTH yesterday the request he registered with the City Council in August 2019 to warn of the situation and to require the local Administration to proceed with the “fencing, cleaning, demolition or whatever the technical services of the City Council deem necessary for the three old buildings. “I have not received a reply,” he said. And he added that every month he calls the police “two or three times” to alert of the presence of young people making bottles, especially on weekends. “There is always a very bad atmosphere,” he explained.

Since last summer the Municipal Group of IU has made various public complaints on this issue, as recalled yesterday by its spokesman, Pedro Sosa. “The neighbors are tired of complaining to the police” about the presence of young people in “this unhealthy area full of garbage and bottles that no one has cleaned in years,” he said.

Squats and minors



The Councilor for Security and Urban Planning, José Luis Ruiz, and agents of the Local Police, who yesterday inspected these properties, were able to verify the presence of a squatter sleeping in one of the feedlots and four teenagers who had played truant to find themselves in the abandoned feedlots.

Ruiz assured LA TRUTH that Urbanism ordered the access to some of these buildings to be bricked up, which have been reopened. He added that the Consistory sealed a few days ago another similar construction, also close to Felipe VI, which was used for the practice of bottles.

Now police surveillance will be strengthened and the City Council will negotiate with the property of these dilapidated buildings to demolish them to find a definitive solution to the problem.