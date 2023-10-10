Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

A man from Germany apparently caused a serious accident in Mallorca. A woman is seriously injured. Instead of helping, he runs away.

Palma de Mallorca – The Palma de Mallorca police are investigating after a hit-and-run accident – in which a German tourist is said to have been involved.

Serious accident in Mallorca: surveillance cameras capture the accident

The accident had already occurred at the end of August. It took place on the highway between Palma and Valldemossa in the northwest of the Balearic island. According to the Guardia Civil, a man from Germany is now being investigated.

The suspicion is serious: he is said to have caused the accident and then fled. The newspaper Ultima Hora According to reports, he was traveling in a BMW towards Valldemossa. Surveillance camera footage showed a dark vehicle overtaking a white taxi on the right and literally pushing it off the road.

German probably causes accident on Mallorca and then flees

As a result, the driver lost control of the van. As a result, the taxi first crashed into a concrete barrier on the median and then came to a stop a short time later on the shoulder. After the collision, the footage showed the German apparently continuing to drive without braking.

As the Mallorca newspaper reported that the woman was seriously injured in the accident. After viewing the surveillance cameras, the police managed to locate the person suspected of causing the accident and the vehicle. The man from Germany is now facing proceedings for endangering road traffic and fleeing an accident.

In another case, German vacationers are also being investigated. Several young men are said to be at one Gang rape in Mallorca have been involved. (cheese)